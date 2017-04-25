XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/04/2017 - 22:49 BST

Next Game Will Tell Story of Spurs’ Season, Which Will Be Winning Nothing – Chelsea Legend

 




Chelsea legend Clive Walker thinks Tottenham Hotspur's game at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night will point to the story of their season, which he says is likely to be one of winning nothing.

Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage by Chelsea at the weekend, and the Blues' 4-2 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge this evening put the gap between the two clubs at the top of the Premier League at seven points.




Now Tottenham must try to cut the gap back to four points by beating Crystal Palace, the start of a tough looking run-in for Spurs, one which Walker thinks they cannot win every game in.

"You can guarantee they're not going to win every single match. They are not small games", Walker said on Chelsea TV.
 


"Although they are playing well, and we have to accept that, their focus is tomorrow night when they have a massive, massive game that will tell us what their season is going to be about", he continued.

"And it will probably be about winning nothing", Walker added.

Following their trip to Palace, Tottenham host Arsenal at White Hart Lane before then heading to West Ham United for another London derby.

Manchester United visit White Hart Lane on 14th May, while Spurs' final two matches are Leicester City (away) and Hull City (away).
 