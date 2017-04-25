Not Going To Make Up Numbers – Rangers Youth Boss Issues Celtic With Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty has insisted that his side are not satisfied with reaching the Scottish Youth Cup final as they intend to lift the trophy by beating Celtic on Wednesday.



The young Gers, who are seventh in the Development League, beat Kilmarnock 4-1 in the semi-final of the youth competition.











Rangers have already faced Celtic twice in the Development League this season, with the Bhoys winning both those encounters by 1-0 and 4-0 scorelines respectively.



However, Murty, who had a spell as caretaker manager of the first team at Rangers earlier this year, explained that his side are not going to travel to Hampden to make up the numbers as they are keen to finish off the job.





“In the competition so far, we’ve got an average age of 17-and-a-half”, he told Rangers TV.

“In an Under-20s tournament reaching the final, I think it’s a fantastic achievement for the players.



“But you want to go and finish off the job, you want to go and win the game.



“We’re not going to come here to make up the numbers and be thankful to be here, that’s not how we operate.



“The players will be asked to perform.



“The players know what it means to play for the football club.”



Rangers will head into the Scottish Youth Cup final clash against Celtic at Hampden on the back of a commanding 5-0 win over Dundee in the Development League last week.

