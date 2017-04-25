Rangers Can Attack Us, We’ll Pick Them Off – Celtic Legend Assesses Looming League Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Boyd thinks Rangers may adopt a more attacking mindset against Celtic this weekend, with the former defender backing the Bhoys to hit the Gers on the break at Ibrox.



Rangers were beaten 2-0 by Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden on Sunday, courtesy of strikes from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair.











Pedro Caixinha’s team will have a chance of immediate redemption as they host Celtic in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.



And Boyd backed Rangers, who have already lost four times to Celtic in all competitions this season, to be a more attack-minded team at Ibrox.





However, the former Celtic star feels the Bhoys have the personnel to put Rangers to the sword through counter-attacks if the Light Blues indeed decide to play a more attacking brand of football at the weekend.

“They [Rangers] will be forced to come out and play”, Boyd explained on Celtic TV.



“Being at home and having been on the receiving end of a terrible performance at Hampden, so they will be looking for a quick reaction.



“They may play a more attack-minded team to come out and have a go at us.



“But with the players we’ve got, we can pick them off.



“We’ve got James [Forrest] and Patrick Roberts, Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong amongst others.



“We certainly have a lot of options if they try to come out and have a go at us.



“We can certainly utilise playing on the counter attack.”



Celtic, who have already won the Scottish Premiership title, are presently 24 points clear at the top of the table.

