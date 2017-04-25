XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/04/2017 - 11:26 BST

Rangers Can Attack Us, We’ll Pick Them Off – Celtic Legend Assesses Looming League Game

 




Tom Boyd thinks Rangers may adopt a more attacking mindset against Celtic this weekend, with the former defender backing the Bhoys to hit the Gers on the break at Ibrox.

Rangers were beaten 2-0 by Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden on Sunday, courtesy of strikes from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair.




Pedro Caixinha’s team will have a chance of immediate redemption as they host Celtic in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.

And Boyd backed Rangers, who have already lost four times to Celtic in all competitions this season, to be a more attack-minded team at Ibrox.
 


However, the former Celtic star feels the Bhoys have the personnel to put Rangers to the sword through counter-attacks if the Light Blues indeed decide to play a more attacking brand of football at the weekend.

“They [Rangers] will be forced to come out and play”, Boyd explained on Celtic TV.

“Being at home and having been on the receiving end of a terrible performance at Hampden, so they will be looking for a quick reaction.

“They may play a more attack-minded team to come out and have a go at us.

“But with the players we’ve got, we can pick them off.

“We’ve got James [Forrest] and Patrick Roberts, Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong amongst others.

“We certainly have a lot of options if they try to come out and have a go at us.

“We can certainly utilise playing on the counter attack.”

Celtic, who have already won the Scottish Premiership title, are presently 24 points clear at the top of the table.
 