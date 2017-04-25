Saint-Etienne Defender Has Offers On Table From Newcastle and West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne full-back Kevin Malcuit has offers on the table from Newcastle United and West Ham United.



Les Verts rejected two bids from West Ham for the defender in the winter transfer window as they resolved to keep him at the club until at least the end of the season.











But matters may be different in the summer as Saint-Etienne face up to the possibilty of seeing their defensive resources depleted, with both Florentin Pogba and Kevin Theophile-Catherine both linked with moves to England.



Malcuit could follow suit as, according to France Football, he has offers from Newcastle and West Ham.





The Hammers are set to rekindle their interest in the full-back, but are likely to have to do better than the €8m and €10m offers they made in the winter .

Newcastle meanwhile have just secured a return to the Premier League and boss Rafael Benitez is eyeing bolstering his squad for the demands of top flight football.



The pair may yet have to deal with another competitor for Malcuit however, with Manchester United having been linked with the defender.



Malcuit played against the Red Devils in the Europa League and impressed.

