Some Rangers Players Just Not That Good – Gers Legend Pulls No Punches

Follow @insidefutbol





Willie Henderson believes that there is not one Celtic player who fears being beaten by the current Rangers crop.



Rangers have been found wanting badly against their fierce rivals this season and suffered another blow at the weekend when losing 2-0 to Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.











Celtic have won all but one of the five encounters between the two teams this term, the last league meeting finishing as a 1-1 draw, and have cruised to the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish League Cup.



For Rangers legend Henderson, the current group at Ibrox have come up short and he feels there are not too many good players amongst them.





And Henderson says no current Rangers star puts fear into Celtic's players, meaning big, big money will be needed for Rangers to change the dynamic .

"£50m. £50m solely for players", he was quoted as saying by STV, when asked how much Rangers must spend to compete with Celtic.



"It might be an idea if another investor could be brought into the club who is interested in putting money into football because it is certainly needed.



"It shows that a lot of players at Ibrox who for a considerable time had a chance to prove themselves to be of that class, I'm afraid some of them are not that good.



"Today I don't think there is a Celtic player who is going out there and putting a shift in that would fear getting beat by Glasgow Rangers."



Rangers recently appointed a new manager in the shape of Pedro Caixinha and he will have yet another chance to assess his players in action against Celtic when the two meet for another league fixture this coming weekend.

