Sporting Lisbon Won’t Trigger Purchase Clause For Brighton Linked Joel Campbell

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon will not trigger the purchase option contained in Arsenal star Joel Campbell's loan deal, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.



The Costa Rica international is on loan at the Portuguese giants until the end of the season, but he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side under Jorge Jesus.











As such, Sporting Lisbon have opted against using the purchase option contained in the loan agreement.



The Portuguese outfit could have snapped up Campbell on a permanent basis for a set fee of €10m, but believe that the value is too great for the forward.





Campbell has clocked up 28 appearances for the Lions during his time in Portugal, scoring three goals .

He is now expected to return to Arsenal at the end of the season, but may not be at the Emirates Stadium for long amid suggestions newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion are keen to secure his services.



Arsenal snapped Campbell up from Saprissa in 2011, but he has been shipped out on a succession of loan spells.



The forward counts Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos and Villarreal amongst his former clubs.

