XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/04/2017 - 12:47 BST

Sporting Lisbon Won’t Trigger Purchase Clause For Brighton Linked Joel Campbell

 




Sporting Lisbon will not trigger the purchase option contained in Arsenal star Joel Campbell's loan deal, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

The Costa Rica international is on loan at the Portuguese giants until the end of the season, but he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side under Jorge Jesus.




As such, Sporting Lisbon have opted against using the purchase option contained in the loan agreement.

The Portuguese outfit could have snapped up Campbell on a permanent basis for a set fee of €10m, but believe that the value is too great for the forward.
 


Campbell has clocked up 28 appearances for the Lions during his time in Portugal, scoring three goals.

He is now expected to return to Arsenal at the end of the season, but may not be at the Emirates Stadium for long amid suggestions newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion are keen to secure his services.

Arsenal snapped Campbell up from Saprissa in 2011, but he has been shipped out on a succession of loan spells.

The forward counts Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos and Villarreal amongst his former clubs.
 