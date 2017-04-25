Total Domination, Should Have Put Five Past Rangers – Celtic Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Boyd feels Celtic could have scored five goals against Rangers, following the Hoops’ 2-0 win in the Glasgow derby on Sunday.



Celtic put in a thoroughly dominant display in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden and won the contest, courtesy of goals from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair on either side of the half-time break.











The Bhoys have now beaten Rangers four times in all competitions this season, including a 5-1 thrashing of the Gers earlier in the campaign.



And Boyd thinks although the scoreline last weekend did not reflect Celtic’s total domination over their arch-rivals, the performance level was at par with the 5-1 win at Paradise in September as the huge gulf between the two teams was once again on display at Hampden.





“It was a similar kind of performance as the 5-1 game in terms of the gulf between the teams”, he said on Celtic TV.

“The only thing was we didn’t score the five goals and we could’ve done that.



“We certainly had the opportunities to do that.



“But the manner in which we kept the possession and controlled the game, it was total domination.”



Celtic, who have already won the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership this season, are on the verge of completing the treble as they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final next month.

