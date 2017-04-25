XRegister
06 October 2016

25/04/2017 - 12:29 BST

Usually You Can Be Wee Bit Worried – Celtic Legend Says Rangers Clash Most Comfortable Ever Watched

 




Celtic legend Tom Boyd has insisted that he was not even a wee bit worried during the Hoops’ 2-0 win over Rangers in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Callum McGregor opened the scoring for Celtic in the 11th minute at Hampden before Scott Sinclair doubled the Bhoys’ advantage from the spot after James Tavernier fouled Leigh Griffiths inside the box five minutes into the second half.




It was the fifth meeting in all competitions between the two giants of Scottish football in the present campaign, with Celtic winning four of those encounters.

Rangers, who are yet to beat Celtic this season, managed to play out a 1-1 draw at Paradise in March.
 


And Boyd explained that he had never found himself in a more comfortable position to watch the Glasgow derby, owing to Celtic’s totallly dominant display last weekend.

“I think I’ve never been in such a comfortable position watching a game where you don’t really feel on edge”, he told Celtic TV.

“Normally in these games you are a wee bit worried, but that certainly wasn’t the case.

“We got a fantastic start and obviously got a goal within that, it was a good finish from Callum.

“But for the rest of the game, there was a calmness amongst the supporters and they were confident by the level of performance being exhibited by the players.

“Everybody [Celtic players] chipped in and it resulted in a very comfortable win.”

Celtic will once again play Rangers in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox at the weekend.
 