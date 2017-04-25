Want To Leave Spurs, More Fool You – Tottenham Legend In Warning For Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has warned that any players who choose to leave White Hart Lane will end up regretting it, insisting money should not come into the equation.



Spurs may have to battle to hold on to key players in the summer and of late Dele Alli has been linked with Manchester City, while Kyle Walker is wanted by Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United.











Walker reportedly held talks with boss Mauricio Pochettino to discuss his future, while it has been claimed he will make no decision on what to do until the end of the campaign.



Roberts believes that as Spurs will soon be able to pay big money, cash should not come into the reckoning when players decide their futures.





He also insisted that leaving Spurs given the side Pochettino is building would be foolish .

Roberts wrote on Twitter: "Anyone who has any doubt at our club, and we have had top, top superstars, I will always say and the manager is right.



"If we were not competing at the top level I would accept players wanting to move, but any player who doesn't want to be part of a Poch side, more fool them.



"Eventually Spurs will be able to pay top wages, but we have a new ground to build and when players so young [make decisions] money should not be top of [the] list", he added.



Both Alli and Walker have played a key role in an emerging Tottenham team and the north London side will be desperate not to lose the duo.



Spurs have been vulnerable to losing key players in the past, with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric heading to Real Madrid.

