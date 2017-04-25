Yes, Another Win, Rangers Just Can’t Match Our Level – Celtic Legend On Derby

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Boyd is of the opinion that Celtic are currently on a much higher level than Rangers can achieve and has backed Brendan Rodgers’ team to win the next derby contest at Ibrox on Saturday.



Celtic totally dominated proceedings against Rangers last weekend and won the Scottish Cup semi-final encounter 2-0 at Hampden.











Goals from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair handed the Gers their fourth defeat in all competitions against Celtic in the present campaign.



And Boyd feels Celtic will once again come out on top in the Glasgow derby at the weekend as Rangers are far off matching the Scottish champions’ standards.





“I would expect it, yes”, he told Celtic TV, when asked if he thinks the Bhoys will win at Ibrox.

“I can’t see them improving dramatically to be able to match our standards.



“We’re on a higher level than they can achieve.



“The pitch should be good enough at this time of the year and that would benefit us as well.



“As long as we come out and start the way we did at Hampden, I can only see one winner.”



Rangers, who booked promotion to the top flight last season, are yet to beat Celtic in five attempts in all competitions in the present campaign.



Besides losing four times, the Ibrox outfit drew 1-1 at Paradise in the league fixture last month, with Clint Hill scoring a last-gasp equaliser for the Light Blues.



It remains to be seen if new Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha attempts to come up with a fresh tactic to try and stop Celtic.

