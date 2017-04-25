XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/04/2017 - 12:01 BST

Yes, Another Win, Rangers Just Can’t Match Our Level – Celtic Legend On Derby

 




Tom Boyd is of the opinion that Celtic are currently on a much higher level than Rangers can achieve and has backed Brendan Rodgers’ team to win the next derby contest at Ibrox on Saturday.

Celtic totally dominated proceedings against Rangers last weekend and won the Scottish Cup semi-final encounter 2-0 at Hampden.




Goals from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair handed the Gers their fourth defeat in all competitions against Celtic in the present campaign.

And Boyd feels Celtic will once again come out on top in the Glasgow derby at the weekend as Rangers are far off matching the Scottish champions’ standards.
 


“I would expect it, yes”, he told Celtic TV, when asked if he thinks the Bhoys will win at Ibrox.

“I can’t see them improving dramatically to be able to match our standards.

“We’re on a higher level than they can achieve.

“The pitch should be good enough at this time of the year and that would benefit us as well.

“As long as we come out and start the way we did at Hampden, I can only see one winner.”

Rangers, who booked promotion to the top flight last season, are yet to beat Celtic in five attempts in all competitions in the present campaign.

Besides losing four times, the Ibrox outfit drew 1-1 at Paradise in the league fixture last month, with Clint Hill scoring a last-gasp equaliser for the Light Blues.

It remains to be seen if new Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha attempts to come up with a fresh tactic to try and stop Celtic.
 