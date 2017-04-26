AC Milan Considering Summer Move For Manchester United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are considering a move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in the summer.



With Mattia De Sciglio’s future looking increasingly away from AC Milan, the Rossoneri are expected to be in the market for a new full-back and they are thinking about a former academy player.











According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are considering making a move to sign the Manchester United defender during the summer transfer window.



A product of the AC Milan academy, the defender earned fame for his performances at Torino before moving to England with Manchester United in 2015.





It has been suggested that manager Vincenzo Montella would not mind the Rossoneri signing Darmian, but AC Milan are expected to face stiff competition from local rivals Inter Milan, who have been chasing the full-back since last summer.

While struggling initially to feature under Jose Mourinho this season, injuries to key defenders mean Darmian has been more of a regular feature in recent months in the Manchester United squad.



The defender recently indicated that he will consider all his options at the end of the season and has not explicitly ruled out the possibility of leaving Manchester United in the summer.



The 27-year-old has a contract until 2019 with the Red Devils.

