XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/04/2017 - 12:05 BST

AC Milan Considering Summer Move For Manchester United Defender

 




AC Milan are considering a move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in the summer.

With Mattia De Sciglio’s future looking increasingly away from AC Milan, the Rossoneri are expected to be in the market for a new full-back and they are thinking about a former academy player.




According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are considering making a move to sign the Manchester United defender during the summer transfer window.

A product of the AC Milan academy, the defender earned fame for his performances at Torino before moving to England with Manchester United in 2015.
 


It has been suggested that manager Vincenzo Montella would not mind the Rossoneri signing Darmian, but AC Milan are expected to face stiff competition from local rivals Inter Milan, who have been chasing the full-back since last summer.  

While struggling initially to feature under Jose Mourinho this season, injuries to key defenders mean Darmian has been more of a regular feature in recent months in the Manchester United squad.

The defender recently indicated that he will consider all his options at the end of the season and has not explicitly ruled out the possibility of leaving Manchester United in the summer.

The 27-year-old has a contract until 2019 with the Red Devils.
 