AC Milan Intent On Holding On To On Loan Chelsea Midfielder

AC Milan are interested in keeping on loan Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic at the San Siro beyond the end of current season.



The Croatia international, who is yet to play for Chelsea since joining the club in 2014, joined AC Milan on last summer and has gradually become an important player at the San Siro this season.











He struggled initially during his first few months at the club but has become a key component in Vincenzo Montella’s side and is scheduled to return to Chelsea in the summer.



According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Rossoneri are working behind the scenes to keep Pasalic at the club beyond the end of the season and are hoping to agree a deal with Chelsea.





The Serie A giants are counting on the will of the player, who has been playing regularly this season at the Rossoneri, and are hopeful the Croat will want to continue at the San Siro.

However, it has been suggested that Antonio Conte, who rates Pasalic, has been keeping an eye on his performances and might want him in his Chelsea squad ahead of the new season.



The midfielder’s contract with Chelsea will expire at the end of next season and it remains to be seen whether the club will initiate talks over a new deal in the summer, which could indicate towards his long term future in west London.

