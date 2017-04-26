AC Milan Set Aside Pot of Cash For Chelsea and Manchester United Linked Alvaro Morata

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are ready to offer a fee up to €60m for Manchester United and Chelsea target Alvaro Morata in the summer.



Real Madrid triggered the buy-back clause to take Morata back to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer from Juventus but the Spaniard has failed to get regular games in Zinedine Zidane’s team.











The forward has struggled to displace Karim Benzema as their first choice striker and there are suggestions that he could be looking for an exit at the end of the season for regular football.



AC Milan have the ambition to sign a big name forward in the summer and Morata is on the top of their wishlist as they look to flex their muscles in the market armed with new Chinese investment.





According to La Repubblica, the Serie A giants are ready to offer up to €60m for the forward in the summer but it could still fall short of Real Madrid’s financial demands.

The European champions are expecting to pocket somewhere around €70m to €75m if they agree to sell the Spain international during the summer transfer window.



AC Milan are also facing competition from Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, where manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of the former Juventus forward.



And even Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly spoken to the player about a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer.

