Agent of Tottenham Linked Andrea Pinamonti Speaks On New Inter Deal For Talent

Andrea Pinamonti’s agent has revealed that the Tottenham Hotspur target's close bond with Inter Milan will play a key role any decision over his future.



The 17-year-old Italian forward recently broke into the Inter first team and despite making just two senior appearances, has managed to attract attention from clubs across Europe.











A number of top clubs are keeping watch on the young forward and, with his sparkling performances at youth level too, he has popped up on Tottenham's radar.



Inter are aware of the interest in Pinamonti and are trying to tie him down to a new long term contract and his agent, Tullio Tinti, revealed that he is in talks with the Nerazzurri.





A product of the Inter academy, his agent admits that Pinamonti’s emotional attachment to the club will play an important role in any decision over his future, despite interest from sides across Europe.

Tinti told Italian outlet Calcio Mercato: “In addition to the new contract, we are also discussing the sporting plans with the Nerazzurri.



“Andrea is highly regarded in Italian and European football, but his attachment to Inter will have an effect on his decision.”



Pinamonti has scored 35 goals for Inter’s youth teams and has also earned seven caps for Italy’s Under-19 side.

