06 October 2016

26/04/2017 - 12:58 BST

Arsenal Linked Massimiliano Allegri Ready For Juventus Stay And New Deal

 




Arsenal linked Massimiliano Allegri is expected to continue at Juventus next season and will also sign a new deal with the Serie A champions, according to Italian daily La Stampa.

The Italian tactician, whose present contract with Juventus runs until 2018, has guided the Bianconeri to back-to-back Serie A titles and also helped the club to reach the Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona.




There has been talk that he could take charge of Arsenal next season should Arsene Wenger finally decide to step down from his post as Gunners boss at the end of the present campaign.

However, it seems Allegri will stay put at Juventus next season, with the 49-year-old close to signing a new deal with the Italian giants, it has been claimed.
 


But Allegri wants Juventus, who have the chance to win the treble this term, to wait until the end of the season before making the announcement official.

The Turin outfit are presently eight points clear at the top of the league table and have managed to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Monaco.

Juventus are also in the Coppa Italia final, with Lazio being their opponents.
 