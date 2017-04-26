XRegister
06 October 2016

26/04/2017 - 15:45 BST

Everton Signal Intent With €25m Ready For Liverpool and Spurs Target

 




Everton are willing to pay €25m to win the race for in-demand Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The impressive young schemer is expected to quit Anderlecht for a club in a bigger league in the summer transfer window, though the Belgian outfit have not completely given up on convincing him to stay and feel Champions League football could do the trick.




But despite Anderlecht's hopes, the race for Tielemans is hotting up and Everton are prepared to pay €25m to snap him up, according to Sport/Voetbal Magazine.

The prospect of banking €25m for Tielemans is likely to focus minds at Anderlecht and is a statement of intent from the Toffees.
 


Of late Monaco have been firmly in pole position to sign Tielemans, with the player thought to be keen on the move and his agent based in the principality.

But interest from the Premier League is strong and Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all firm fans of Tielemans' talents.

The midfielder, who recently turned out against Manchester United in the Europa League for Anderlecht, has made over 170 appearances for the Belgian side despite still being a teenager.
  