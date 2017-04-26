Form Doesn’t Matter – Rangers Star Hopeful of Beating Celtic In Youth Cup Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20s skipper Ross McCrorie believes form will go out of the window when his side take on Celtic in the Scottish Youth Cup Final later in the day.



The young Gers, who have already lost twice to the Hoops in the Development League in the present campaign, are currently seventh in the league with 45 points from 30 games.











On the other hand, Celtic find themselves in second spot in the standings with 61 points from 30 outings, five adrift of leaders Ross County, who have played a game more.



However, McCrorie is of the opinion that form will have no bearing when the two teams clash for the Scottish Youth Cup at Hampden.





But the defender, who is currently on loan at Scottish Championship side Dumbarton, was quick to admit that Rangers are expecting a tough encounter against a really good Celtic team.

“We’re really looking forward to it, on pre-season in South Africa we set ourselves the target of reaching the Youth Cup Final and now we want to go one step further”, he told Rangers TV.



“It would be great to pull it out the bag and win the trophy.



“We have a really young team, I think the average age is 17.5 but all the boys are really talented and have great ability.



“It is a great experience, I don’t think many of the boys have played at Hampden before and there will be a small crowd so it will be really good.



“Celtic are a really good team, I know a few of the boys from the Scotland set-up and they have a talented bunch but we’ll see what we can do.



“It’s always a tough game against them and it is always one of those where whoever turns up on the day wins it, form goes out of the window.”



It remains to be seen if Rangers Under-20s manage to avenge their senior side’s loss against Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup last weekend.

