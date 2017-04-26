Honestly, I’m Not Worried – Mauricio Pochettino On Wembley Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is not worried about the prospect of his side playing their home matches at Wembley next season.



Spurs, who lost 4-2 to Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley last weekend, played their European home games at the ground this season as their new stadium is being developed.











Tottenham have also failed to beat Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Gent at their temporary home this term as the north London club slipped up both in the Champions League and the Europa League, with a win over CSKA Moscow being their only success.



Although it is yet to be confirmed, it is believed that Tottenham could play all their home matches at Wembley in the 2017/18 campaign.





However, Pochettino explained that he is not concerned about Spurs playing at Wembley next season, despite their poor record at the stadium.

“I am not worried”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.



“I am so honest because if you analyse all the games, it’s our game that will be different if we move there next season.



“I am not worried – the team played so well the other day, played so well against Gent with 10 players, the last game in the Champions League against CSKA we won and only in two games, like Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, we didn’t play so well but we competed and I am not worried.



“Only now we need to be focused on now and at the end, try to find a way to feel comfortable there and try to win games if we will move there next season.”



Tottenham are yet to taste defeat at White Hart Lane this season, winning 19 of the 21 domestic games played at the ground.

