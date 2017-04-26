I’d Be Embarrassed With Pablo Hernandez’s Goal Return – Former Leeds United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has revealed he would be embarrassed if during his playing days he had scored as few goals from the number 10 position as Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez has this term.



Former Leeds boss Redfearn operated as an attacking midfielder in his playing days and was renowned for chipping in with goals, something which saw him valued even by clubs in the Premier League; he bagged 17 goals for Barnsley in the season they won promotion to the top flight.











Spaniard Hernandez has operated in the number 10 role for Leeds this term, just off central striker Chris Wood.



The attacking midfielder has managed just five goals in 33 Championship appearances, though he has provided eight assists for his team-mates.





And Redfearn, who feels a lack of goals from the three players behind Wood has proven to be a big problem for the Whites this season, admits he would be embarrassed if he had returned five goals from the number 10 slot .

"Two things come in to it for me. First is it would have been good to have seen that bit [the three behind Wood] settled", the former midfielder said on Radio Yorkshire.



"So it would have been good to know who was on the left, who was the 10, who was on the right – and a settled central midfield pairing.



"It's difficult to put the blame on them [two central midfielders] goals wise because in that system they break play up and destroy.



"You could argue with Hernandez that he's got his assists. Well, yes that's great and I get that.



"And I thought for me on Saturday [at Burton] he was one of Leeds' better players", Redfearn stressed.



"But I've played that position and I've played that role, and if I'd come up with four or five goals from that position I'd be embarrassed to be honest with you.



"As an attacking midfield player you've got to be looking at double figures because that's your job", he added.



Leeds are now seeing a lack of goals dent their hopes of finishing in the top six as with two games left in the season they are three points off sixth placed Fulham, but the Cottagers have a goal difference of plus 27 to Leeds' plus 14.

