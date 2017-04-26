XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/04/2017 - 13:05 BST

Inter Hope To Convince Chelsea Target To Make Summer Switch

 




Inter Milan are ready to push the boat out for Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi and are hoping to convince the player to move to the San Siro in the summer.

The Fiorentina winger’s future at the club is uncertain despite La Viola trying to agree a new and improved contract with the player’s representatives ahead of the transfer window.




Chelsea are ready to blow Fiorentina’s current offer out of the water with an offer of around €5m per season and even Bayern Munich are keeping a close watch on proceedings.

Inter Milan are Bernardeschi’s Italian suitors this season and the club are aware that it could take more than €40m in transfer fees to sign the player given the interest in him ahead of the summer.
 


However, the Nerazzurri are trying to agree a deal with the player first and according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, they are hoping to convince the winger to move to the San Siro ahead of next season.  

Armed with Chinese investment, Inter are ready to double the Italian’s salary and are confident of competing for his signature with clubs such as Chelsea, if they can convince the player.

But Inter’s move for Bernardeschi is still expected to hinge on the possibility of Ivan Perisic leaving the club in the summer.

Bernardeschi has a contract until 2019 with Fiorentina.
 