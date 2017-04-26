Inter Hope To Convince Chelsea Target To Make Summer Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are ready to push the boat out for Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi and are hoping to convince the player to move to the San Siro in the summer.



The Fiorentina winger’s future at the club is uncertain despite La Viola trying to agree a new and improved contract with the player’s representatives ahead of the transfer window.











Chelsea are ready to blow Fiorentina’s current offer out of the water with an offer of around €5m per season and even Bayern Munich are keeping a close watch on proceedings.



Inter Milan are Bernardeschi’s Italian suitors this season and the club are aware that it could take more than €40m in transfer fees to sign the player given the interest in him ahead of the summer.





However, the Nerazzurri are trying to agree a deal with the player first and according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, they are hoping to convince the winger to move to the San Siro ahead of next season.

Armed with Chinese investment, Inter are ready to double the Italian’s salary and are confident of competing for his signature with clubs such as Chelsea, if they can convince the player.



But Inter’s move for Bernardeschi is still expected to hinge on the possibility of Ivan Perisic leaving the club in the summer.



Bernardeschi has a contract until 2019 with Fiorentina.

