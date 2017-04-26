It Could Be Loan Over For Mamadou Sakho, Admits Sam Allardyce

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce admits that Mamadou Sakho's loan spell from Liverpool could have been brought to an early end by an injury the defender suffered this evening.



Sakho, who Allardyce restored to the starting line-up following the defender being ineligible for the win at Liverpool on Sunday, hyperextended his knee and had to be taken off in the second half of the Eagles' clash with Tottenham Hotspur.











Losing Sakho was a big blow for Palace, who went on to lose 1-0 to Spurs at Selhurst Park.



Allardyce admits he is now playing the waiting game over finding out how long Sakho will be out for, but feels he has good centre-back cover.





And the Crystal Palace boss raised the possibility that the injury may mean it is loan over for Sakho, who would then be expected to return to Liverpool .

"Our biggest problem is at centre half. Sakho with another knee injury but it is a good job we are blessed with outstanding centre halves", Allardyce said on Sky Sports.



"He has hyperextended the knee.



"It is certainly serious enough to keep him out for who knows how long, we won't know until we diagnose it.



"But if it is ligament it may be the end [of his loan], [but] it may not", he added.



Sakho has been lauded for his performances while on loan at Palace and Allardyce has raised the possibility of signing him permanently in the summer.

