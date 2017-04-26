It Doesn’t Look Natural – Manchester United Legend Not Convinced Partnership Can Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed that he doesn’t see Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial forming a strike partnership in the future.



With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out injured for the rest of the season, the onus of getting goals for Manchester United is expected to fall on the young shoulders of Martial and Rashford in the coming weeks.











Rashford has been in terrific form in recent weeks, with crucial goals against Chelsea and Anderlecht to his name, and Martial also came back to goalscoring touch with a smart finish at Burnley on Sunday.



Manchester United fans are hoping that the young duo can strike up an understanding in the coming weeks and lay down the seeds of a fruitful partnership for the future.





However, Neville is not so confident and the former defender believes that the duo do not appear to be a natural fit for each other.

Asked if he can envisage a partnership between Martial and Rashford for the future, the Red Devils legend said on Twitter: “I don't see them as a partnership to be honest.



“Might be wrong in time but it doesn't look natural.”



The duo are expected to involved in the Mancunian derby on Thursday when Manchester United take on Manchester City at the Etihad.

