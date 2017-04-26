I’ve Done One-On-One Analysis With Him – Rangers Youngster On Help From Senior Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers defender Aidan Wilson has revealed that Clint Hill has picked up on things he can improve on after one-on-one analysis with the first team star.



Hill, who joined the Gers from Queens Park Rangers on a one-year deal last summer, has managed to make his mark at Ibrox despite his advancing years.











Besides helping out his team’s defence, the 38-year-old has also managed to chip in with six goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.



On the other hand, Wilson is a product of Rangers’ youth system, but he is yet to make his first team debut for the Gers.





However, the 18-year-old has trained with the first team and has also been an unused substitute in Rangers’ recent league matches.

And Wilson explained that Hill has been a huge help to him, with the veteran defender pinpointing areas where he has scope for improvement.



“I've done one on one analysis with Clint – he's picked up on things I can improve on”, the youngster said in a question and answer session on Twitter, when asked how much has he learned from Hill.



“[He has been] a huge help, great experience.”



Wilson went on to add that it has been a great experience to be involved with the first team in recent weeks.



“Unbelievable – I can see a pathway through to the first team and that's encouraging for all the boys here”, he said, when asked how it has felt to be part of the first team.



Wilson’s present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2018.

