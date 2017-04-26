Jose Mourinho Rules Paul Pogba Out of Manchester City Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Manchester United won’t have Paul Pogba in their squad for Thursday's local derby against Manchester City due to an injury.



The Frenchman limped off at Turf Moor on Sunday in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Burnley and Mourinho struggled to confirm whether the midfielder would be available for the derby.











But the Manchester United boss confirmed that the midfielder has not recovered but provided good news on Ander Herrera, who was struggling towards the end at Turf Moor too, and the Spaniard will be part of the team at the Etihad.



Asked about Pogba and Herrera’s injury updates, Mourinho said in a press conference: "Paul no, Ander yes."





The Manchester United boss also added that Antonio Valencia will be back in the squad but Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are yet to recover from their injuries.

However, Mourinho is not ready to lament over the players he doesn’t have at the moment and has backed his squad to fight until the end of the season.



“We go with what we have, we fight with what we have.



“I trust the boys and I go with everything we have and we go until the last [bit of the] season, the boys, our fighters and we hope.”

