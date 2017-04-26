Manchester City Ready For Fresh Jason Denayer Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are set to loan out defender Jason Denayer again in the summer to further aid his development.



The Belgian defender, who joined the Manchester City academy in 2013, has been on loan at Sunderland this season and has been a key figure in David Moyes’ struggling side.











The 21-year-old defender is yet to feature for Manchester City’s senior side but has spent time on loan at Celtic and Galatasaray in recent seasons.



Manchester City are in no mood to lose the player in the summer but are aware that he would not be getting regular football in Pep Guardiola’s team next season too.





And therefore, according to Belgian daily Nieuwsblad, the club are planning to loan him out again next season to further aid his development by providing him a chance to play regular football.

Manchester City are seeking to loan him out preferably to a Premier League club but are also ready to consider offers from clubs outside England who are playing in European competition.



Denayer has notched up 24 appearances for Sunderland this season and has a contract until 2020 with Manchester City.



The defender has also earned eight international caps for Belgium.

