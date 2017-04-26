Manchester United Target’s Agent Jetted Into England For Red Devils Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak's agent was in England this week to hold talks with Manchester United over a potential summer switch to Old Trafford for his client, according to the Manchester Evening News.



David de Gea has again been linked with a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window and there are suggestions that the European champions are becoming increasingly confident of getting their man at the end of the season











While Jose Mourinho remains firm on his intentions of holding on to the player, he is preparing behind the scenes to identify targets should he lose his number one in the summer and Oblak is believed to be on the top of the shortlist of his targets.



The Slovenian shot-stopper has been building his reputation as one of the top goalkeepers in the world with his performances for Atletico Madrid since joining the club from Benfica in 2014 and is highly regarded in Spain.





His agent is claimed to have arrived in Manchester in recent days to hold talks with Manchester United as the club look to prepare for all possible eventualities ahead of the summer transfer window.

Oblak has a release clause of £85m in his contract with Atletico Madrid and the Spanish club are expected to insist on getting that figure if they agree to sell their number one goalkeeper in the summer



His current deal with Atletico Madrid runs until the summer of 2021 and Manchester United are hoping that should De Gea leave, they could convince another Los Colchoneros goalkeeper to move to England ahead of next season.



Oblak was named La Liga's best goalkeeper last season after conceding just 18 goals in the campaign.

