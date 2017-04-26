Mauricio Pochettino Predicts Interesting Encounter At Selhurst Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino feels his side’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight will be a very interesting game both on and off the pitch.



Spurs, who were knocked out of the semi-finals of the FA Cup by Chelsea on Saturday, have won their last seven Premier League outings.











Tottenham presently find themselves in second spot in the league with 71 points from 32 games, seven adrift of leaders Chelsea, who have played a game more; the Blues beat Southampton 4-2 last night.



On the other hand, Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last five league games and have beaten the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, while drawing with reigning champions Leicester City.





And Pochettino, who thinks the intense home fans and the compact nature of Selhurst Park will make it a special game, believes the fixture will be made more interesting owing to Crystal Palace’s recent good form and Tottenham still being involved in the title race.

“For me, every stadium is special for different reasons”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, when asked how tough it will be to go to Selhurst Park.



“Some are special because they are so big, others are so tight, different styles of fans – I love every single away game because it’s a great opportunity to see our fans, who are unbelievable.



“Every time that we play away, our fans are amazing. It’s always special because in England it’s completely different to another country because the fans make it a completely different game.



“It’s different in England compared to other countries because of the fans.



“It will be special because Crystal Palace play at a stadium that’s so tight, the fans are so intense and it will be special.



“They are having a very good run, we are fighting for the title and for big things.



“It will be a very interesting game on and off the pitch.”



Spurs beat the Crystal Palace 1-0 in the corresponding fixture at White Hart Lane in August.

