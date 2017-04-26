XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/04/2017 - 13:18 BST

Newcastle United Yet To Take Call On Goalkeeper’s Future

 




Newcastle United are yet to take a decision on Matz Sels’ future at the club, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 25-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Gent on a five-year deal last summer, has sparingly been used by Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.




Sels has thus far made just 14 appearances in all competitions for the English outfit, conceding 13 times and keeping five clean sheets.

The Belgian, who is currently the third choice goalkeeper at St. James’ Park behind Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot, last played for Newcastle United during their 3-0 loss to Oxford United in the FA Cup in late January.
 


Sels was linked with a loan move back to Belgium during the winter transfer window as Gent and Anderlecht showed interest in snapping him up.

But he was not allowed to leave in January and it was then reported that Sels is hoping to seal a loan move this summer to experience regular first team action.

However, Newcastle, who gained promotion back to the Premier League, have not taken a decision on Sels’ future at the club.

He is contracted with the Tyneside club until the summer of 2021.
 