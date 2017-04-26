Not Interested – Jose Mourinho Won’t Speculate On Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Man Utd Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is in no mood to talk about Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future at Old Trafford ahead of knee surgery for the Swede.



Ibrahimovic suffered a serious knee injury in Manchester United’s win over Anderlecht last week and is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year.











The veteran forward will undergo knee construction surgery in the next few days in the United States, but has insisted that he won’t be walking away from football just yet.



His contract with the Red Devils will expire at the end of the season and while Manchester United have been keen to extend his stay, it is unlikely that they will offer a new deal to the Swede at the moment.





However, Mourinho believes it is inappropriate to talk about his future at Old Trafford as he feels the surgery is much more important for Ibrahimovic at the moment than a new contract with the Red Devils.

Asked if the 35-year-old has a future at the club, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “I don’t know, I don’t want to know, I’m not interested in it, I don’t care about it.



“I just want the different surgery to go and we think he’s in fabulous hands and recover from the injury to prepare himself mentally for the next step and I think the next step will be something he really wants – which is what I was saying before the injury in the period of doubts over his future.



“He’s much more important than myself and what I want; I always want the players to be happy, to choose their future but now before such an important surgery I think it’s a waste of time to speak about what next.”



The Swede scored 28 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils before succumbing to the knee injury.

