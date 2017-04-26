Now Let’s Beat Arsenal – Harry Kane Urges Another Spurs Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane insists Tottenham Hotspur must now quickly move on to focus on winning against rivals Arsenal this weekend, after his side cut the gap to league leaders Chelsea to four points by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park.



Chelsea threw the gauntlet down to Spurs on Tuesday night by beating Southampton to move seven points clear – but Spurs responded the very next night.











A Christian Eriksen goal in the 78th minute, a shot from outside the penalty area which went into the bottom corner, handed Spurs a hard fought 1-0 win at Palace.



Chelsea play before Spurs at the weekend by taking on Everton, before Tottenham host Arsenal in a crunch game.





And Kane says Spurs must focus on their own match rather than worrying about what Chelsea do .

"We can't focus on Chelsea", the striker said on Sky Sports.



"There's five games to go, we have five tough games, north London derby at the weekend and we have to try and win that as well.



"We have to win them [the remaining games] to have a chance and hopefully we can do that", Kane added.



While Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0, Arsenal edged past Leicester City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium to move to within four points of a top four spot.

