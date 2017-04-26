XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/04/2017 - 12:17 BST

Rangers Star Admits He Needs Loan Spell To Further First Team Claim

 




Rangers starlet Aidan Wilson has admitted that he needs to go out on loan and experience competitive first team football to be ready to play for the senior Gers team.

The 18-year-old, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, is yet to make his first team debut for the Gers.




However, the defender has trained with the senior team in recent weeks and has also managed sit on the bench during Rangers’ last few Scottish Premiership meetings.

But Wilson knows that he needs to temporarily leave Ibrox in search of first team football if he wishes to break into the senior Rangers squad regularly.
 


“I don't know the timing but yes I need to experience competitive first team football to be ready to play here”, he said in a question and answer session on Twitter, when asked if he thinks going out on loan next season would improve him as a player.

Wilson went on to add that he has spoken to Myles Beerman, who has been playing for the Rangers first team recently, about the differences between turning out for the Under-20s and the senior squad.

“I've spoken to Myles Beerman to get his feedback about the differences between the 20s and first team", he added.

Wilson, who has represented Scotland up to Under-17 level, is contracted with Rangers until the summer of 2018.
 