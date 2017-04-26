XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/04/2017 - 13:37 BST

Sampdoria Hoping To Increase Release Clause For Arsenal and Spurs Target

 




Sampdoria are set to meet Patrik Schick’s agent today for talks over a new deal for the Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked Czech star.

The 21-year-old forward has netted 12 goals in Serie A this season and has managed to gather an army of admires, with a number of top clubs believed to be on his trail.




The Premier League duo of Arsenal and Tottenham have repeatedly watched the forward in action this season and are believed to be considering a move for him in the summer.

Even Inter Milan have Schick on their shortlist of targets and Sampdoria are moving quickly ahead of the transfer window in order to secure their asset’s future at the club.
 


According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club’s representatives are scheduled to meet his agent later today in Rome in order to discuss the outlines of a new and improved contract.  

Sampdoria are also seeking to raise the release clause of €25m in the player’s contract in order to better their chances of holding on to the forward beyond the summer transfer window.

Schick joined the club just last summer from Sparta Prague and his current deal with Sampdoria runs until 2020.

He also has three international caps to his name for Czech Republic and has also netted a goal for his country.
 