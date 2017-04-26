So Who Decided To Sell Alex Mowatt – Former Leeds Boss Criticises Move Amid Lack of Goals

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has questioned the sale of Alex Mowatt in the winter transfer window.



The Whites are looking likely to miss out on a top six playoff spot in the Championship this season and despite still having a chance of sneaking in with two games left to play, the inquest has already begun in some quarters.











While hitman Chris Wood has scored goals aplenty up top, there has been a lack of goals from the three players deployed behind him in Leeds boss Garry Monk's system.



As such Leeds have scored just 57 league goals, compared to sixth placed Fulham managing 82 – and Leeds could well miss out on the top six on goal difference.





Redfearn, who knows the three behind Wood need to chip in with a large amount of goals, has questioned why Leeds cashed in on Mowatt in the winter window, allowing the Whites youth product to join Barnsley .

"I've mentioned about the lack of goals from midfield", he said on Radio Yorkshire.



"They had a goalscoring midfielder in Alex Mowatt, but they sold him.



"I don't know whose decision that was.



"But what it does then is it puts pressure on your other people to come up with a goal or two.



"If you're going to play with that lone striker then it's important that your midfield players [score too].



"To be fair to Chris Wood, he's held up his end of the bargain as 30 goals is massive", Redfearn added.



Leeds have only managed to score one goal in their last two games, despite both opponents being in the bottom half of the Championship.

