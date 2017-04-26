That’s Unbelievable Character – Harry Kane Lauds Spurs’ Win At Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane says Tottenham Hotspur showed unbelievable character to dig out a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace this evening.



Sam Allardyce's men were stubborn opponents for Spurs, who struggled to break down the hosts and looked set to have to make do with a draw which would have surely spelled the end of their title hopes.











Palace suffered a blow in the second half when they lost Mamadou Sakho to injury, but the Eagles continued to defend resolutely.



But in the 74th minute Christian Eriksen collected the ball outside the penalty area and hit a dipping shot which nestled into the bottom corner.





Spurs had their win, cutting the gap to Chelsea at the top of the table to just four points and Kane believes his men showed great character to quickly recover from their FA Cup exit at the hands of the Blues .

"It is unbelievable. This is a tough place to come, it was 0-0 for a lot of the game and we had to keep fighting", Kane said on Sky Sports.



"We knew our time would come and what a strike by Christian.



"Unbelievable character, disappointing from the weekend and we knew we had to bounce back after the weekend.



"We knew we had to dig deep and get a goal. We ran the clock down and it was the perfect win in the end", he added.



Next up for Spurs is the north London derby against Arsenal at White Hart Lane this weekend.

