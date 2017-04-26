XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/04/2017 - 18:48 BST

Theo Walcott Starts – Arsenal Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture this evening.

The Gunners go into the game sitting in seventh spot and seven points off a top four spot, meaning they can ill afford to slip up against last season's champions.




The hosts are high on confidence after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and will want to build on that result tonight.

Boss Arsene Wenger has Petr Cech between the sticks, while at the back he goes with the three of Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Gibbs are wing-backs, while Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka sit in midfield. Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez operate just behind Theo Walcott.

If the Frenchman needs to change things from the bench he can call for Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck as striking options.

 


Arsenal Team vs Leicester City

Cech, Paulista, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Sanchez, Walcott

Substitutes: Martinez, Ramsey, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud
 