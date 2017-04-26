We Beat Rangers 4-0 Recently – Celtic Talent Confident of Youth Cup Final Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic Under-20s captain Sam Wardrop has explained that his side are very confident heading into their Scottish Youth Cup final clash against Rangers at Hampden tonight.



The young Bhoys have already faced Rangers twice in the Development League this season, with Tommy McIntyre’s team winning both those encounters.











Celtic edged out Rangers 1-0 at Murray Park in January before thrashing their arch-rivals 4-0 at Lennoxtown earlier in the month.



And Wardrop, who insisted that Celtic have the capability to beat any team if they play well, stated that the big win over Rangers recently has boosted his side’s confidence, ahead of the showdown at Hampden.





“All the boys know and I know it myself that if we are at the top of our game, we can beat anyone”, he told Celtic TV.

“We had a good result against them recently, we beat them 4-0, so we have a lot of confidence going into the game."



Wardrop, whose side are currently second in the Development League with 61 points from 30 games, went on to add that Celtic are looking forward to facing Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final.



“I’m really excited, the rest of the boys as well”, he continued.



“We’re all looking forward to Wednesday night.”



Celtic beat Rangers 5-2 in the final to lift the Scottish Youth Cup two years ago, with Wardrop finding the back of the net in that game.

