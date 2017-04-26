XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/04/2017 - 11:31 BST

We Beat Rangers 4-0 Recently – Celtic Talent Confident of Youth Cup Final Win

 




Celtic Under-20s captain Sam Wardrop has explained that his side are very confident heading into their Scottish Youth Cup final clash against Rangers at Hampden tonight.

The young Bhoys have already faced Rangers twice in the Development League this season, with Tommy McIntyre’s team winning both those encounters.




Celtic edged out Rangers 1-0 at Murray Park in January before thrashing their arch-rivals 4-0 at Lennoxtown earlier in the month.

And Wardrop, who insisted that Celtic have the capability to beat any team if they play well, stated that the big win over Rangers recently has boosted his side’s confidence, ahead of the showdown at Hampden.
 


“All the boys know and I know it myself that if we are at the top of our game, we can beat anyone”, he told Celtic TV.

“We had a good result against them recently, we beat them 4-0, so we have a lot of confidence going into the game."

Wardrop, whose side are currently second in the Development League with 61 points from 30 games, went on to add that Celtic are looking forward to facing Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final.

“I’m really excited, the rest of the boys as well”, he continued.

“We’re all looking forward to Wednesday night.”

Celtic beat Rangers 5-2 in the final to lift the Scottish Youth Cup two years ago, with Wardrop finding the back of the net in that game.
 