We’re Building Momentum – Arsene Wenger Hails Arsenal As Leicester Beaten

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger thinks his side's 1-0 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium this evening has handed the Gunners more momentum.



Wenger's men went into the Premier League fixture after beating Manchester City to reach the final of the FA Cup at the weekend and needed all three points to keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.











For much of the encounter at the Emirates it appeared the game was heading for a draw, with Riyad Mahrez seeing Petr Cech save his effort and Alexis Sanchez hitting the bar.



But as the minutes ticked down Arsenal found the vital goal, with Nacho Monreal cracking a shot which took a deflection off Robert Huth's chest and went into the back of the net, finding the bottom corner.





The Gunners had all three points and have now moved up to sixth spot in the table and four points off a top four spot .

And Wenger, who feels his side were patient and dangerous at times, believes the result gives his men extra momentum.



"Leicester were hard to break down, but we were patient and did not give away any chances", he said on Sky Sports.



"We created some dangerous chances. We had to give everything on Sunday afternoon, playing extra-time.



"I think Christian Fuchs should have got a yellow card at the end as well as Sanchez.



"Every win gives you a little more momentum.



"I don't have a preference for the Manchester derby, we don't have to look much at the others. We just have to look after ourselves.



"The target is clear for us", Wenger added.



Arsenal will now watch the result of Thursday's clash between Manchester City and Manchester United closely as two of their top four rivals go head to head.

