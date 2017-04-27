AC Milan Hoping Gerard Deulofeu Will Insist On San Siro Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are counting on Gerard Deulofeu’s desire to stay in their attempts to keep the Spanish winger at the San Siro next season.



The Spaniard joined the Rossoneri from Everton during the January transfer window on a loan deal and has made an impression in Italian football with his performances.











His recent form in Italy earned him a place in the Spanish national squad last month and AC Milan are more than keen to keep hold of the player next season too.



However, Barcelona are said to be ready to trigger the buy-back clause in the Spaniard’s contract and are prepared to sign him this summer for a fixed fee of €12m.





The player’s representatives are set to meet the Barcelona hierarchy in the next few days to discuss the future of the La Masia academy graduate and AC Milan are expected to closely follow the meeting.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Rossoneri are counting on the will of the player in order to sign Deulofeu on a permanent contract during the summer transfer window.



He has been playing regular football after struggling to get minutes at Everton and AC Milan feel that the chance to be in the Spain squad for next year’s World Cup could tilt the scales towards the Rossoneri.



Deulofeu could only be a bit part player at Barcelona if he rejoins the club ahead of next season, which the player is keen to avoid ahead of a crucial campaign for him.



AC Milan are also mindful of the fact that the Catalan giants could opt to sell him after buying him back, with Marseille believed to be interested in signing the Spain international.

