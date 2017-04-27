Agent of Everton and Tottenham Target Franck Kessie Looking To Reel In English Suitors

Follow @insidefutbol





Franck Kessie’s agent is working to secure offers from Premier League clubs for his client despite Atalanta agreeing a deal with Roma for the midfielder, it has been claimed, in what will be music to the ears of the Ivorian's English suitors.



The 20-year-old midfielder’s future at Atalanta has been a topic of speculation all season, with a summer departure believed to be more than likely in the coming months.











Roma have been leading the chase for his signature of late and have already agreed a deal with Atalanta, but the player is yet to give his final consent.



Roma and Atalanta are again set to meet today to take stock of the situation with regards to the midfielder and according to Corriere dello Sport, his agent is still working hard to get a better offer from England.





Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the player and there are suggestions that even Manchester City are interested in the Ivory Coast midfielder.

Roma are working hard to agree a deal with his advisers and convince his agent in order to sign Kessie in the summer but it seems the player’s camp are still looking at alternative options ahead of the summer window opening.



With a final decision yet to be made, it remains to be seen whether Kessie's agent succeeds in getting a good offer from a Premier League club to rival Roma’s bid.



Roma have been confident of getting a deal over the line but there are fears in their camp that Atalanta might want to renegotiate their previous agreement if a Premier League club jump into the chase.

