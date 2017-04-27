Anthony Martial Starts – Manchester United Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Manchester derby against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.



The Citizens are looking to respond after being dumped out of the FA Cup against Arsenal at Wembley at the weekend, but Manchester United know taking three points would put them above their rivals in the Premier League standings and into the top four.











The Red Devils will have to do the job without Paul Pogba however as the midfielder has a muscle injury, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones remain out. Zlatan Ibrahimovic meanwhile is set to have surgery on a cruciate ligament injury.



Jose Mourinho has David de Gea between the sticks, while the centre-back pairing he deploys is Eric Bailly and Daley Blind, while Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick will aim to control midfield. Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford all support Anthony Martial.



From the bench the Portuguese can call for Wayne Rooney if needed, while Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young are other options.



Manchester United Team vs Manchester City



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Young, Lingard, Rooney

