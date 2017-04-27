XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/04/2017 - 21:43 BST

Arsene Wenger Cuts Pessimistic Figure On Arsenal’s Chances of Landing Monaco Star

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the Gunners are looking closely at Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, but has cut a pessimistic figure given he is sure the striker is already on the radar of sides with greater financial resources than the Gunners.

Mbappe has burst onto the scene in the current campaign and his goals have helped to fire Monaco to the semi-final of the Champions League and put the club at the top of Ligue 1 and on course for the title.




He has already been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, amongst a number of the game's biggest clubs, and Arsenal are keen too, Wenger admits.

But the Arsenal manager appears not to be getting his hopes up when it comes to signing the 18-year-old.
 


"Obviously it would be hypocritical and a lie to say that we do not follow him", Wenger told SFR Sport.

"But he is already in the category of clubs that have more financial potential than us."

Mbappe is increasingly being tipped to stay at Monaco for a further season to continue his development, but it remains to be seen if a large offer could turn the club and player's head in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The striker netted in Monaco's last league match, scoring in a 2-1 Ligue 1 win away at Lyon.
  