Didn’t Feel Manchester United Were Threat – Vincent Kompany Satisfied With Point

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is not too disappointed with his side's 0-0 home draw against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



The Citizens enjoyed the majority of the play and chances on home turf, but Jose Mourinho's men defended resolutely, putting bodies behind the ball and restricting Manchester City's chances.











The hosts did receive some encouragement late on when Marouane Fellaini was sent off for a headbutt aimed at Sergio Aguero, but despite Manchester City piling forward they could not make the breakthrough, a late Gabriel Jesus goal being ruled out for offside.



Kompany is not disappointed though, especially as he feels Manchester United did not threaten.





" We got a point. It's not so bad but we never felt like the game was difficult or they were a threat", Kompany said on Sky Sports.

"It's happened a lot this season – good games but just not the result."



And Kompany feels that Manchester City are just falling short, with all the ingredients there for a powerful outfit.



"We are just this far from clicking and being a powerful side.



"It's just percentages and we're a little bit short", he added.



Manchester City remain fourth with the draw, while Manchester United stay in fifth spot, leaving both very much in the top four mix.

