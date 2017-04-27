Don’t Forget Gap To Liverpool, Point Could Be Crucial – Jose Mourinho After Derby Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that the point his side gained at Manchester City this evening could be crucial in the bid to overhaul Liverpool for a spot in the top four.



Mourinho's side offered little going forward at the Etihad Stadium against the Citizens as they worked hard to secure a 0-0 draw and a point which leaves their top four destiny in their own hands.











Manchester City dominated possession and enjoyed the better of the chances, piling on the pressure towards the end of the game after Marouane Fellaini was sent off for headbutting Sergio Aguero.



Mourinho admits he wanted to see more in an attacking sense from his side, but saluted the fighting spirit of his men to grab a point.





" We wanted to do more in terms of attacking and to explore more of the counter attack", Mourinho said on Sky Sports.

"In the first half we had good control but the second became more difficult.



"We had to make a decision to play for the draw and had to fight hard to take a point."



Mourinho, who was missing a number of key men through injury, including Paul Pogba, accepts that his side did lack quality when it came to joining up the play.



"They started strong, pushed hard and I promised not to speak about players who weren't playing so I won't, but we missed a little in connecting the play."



And while playing cautiously and taking the draw may be seen as a negative in some quarters, Mourinho feels that his side's gap to rivals Liverpool should be remembered; Manchester United are now just two points behind third placed Liverpool, but have a game in hand.



"I think some people forgot to look at the difference to Liverpool and this point can be a very important point for us", he added.

