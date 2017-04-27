Fantastic Achievement – Mauricio Pochettino Hails Spurs’ Second-Best In Club History Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino insists that Tottenham Hotspur winning eight Premier League games on the bounce is a “fantastic achievement” for the team.



Spurs edged out Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night to record their eighth consecutive league victory, the second-best sequence in the club’s history.











The club record is 13 wins on the trot which Tottenham managed in 1960 in the then Division One between 23rd April and 1st October.



And Pochettino, who hailed Tottenham’s achievement of winning eight successive league fixtures, feels everyone associated with the club deserves credit for the success.





“It’s a fantastic achievement for this team, these players, everyone working at the club”, he told Spurs TV after the game.

“We’re talking about amazing things, especially Tottenham because with that history, it’s not easy to break records.



“I can only talk highly about the players and everyone involved at this club.”



Pochettino, who admitted that it was vitally important for Tottenham to beat Crystal Palace to remain in the title race, explained that the fans are looking forward to the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.



“Yes, when you think about coming here and the momentum they have, we knew it would be tough”, he said, when asked if the win was huge.



“It was a massive three points for us to be in the race for the title.



“That is a great belief for us and now we’ll try to prepare for an exciting weekend.



“The derby will be fantastic and our fans our waiting for that.”



Tottenham are second in the Premier League table with 74 points from 33 matches, just four adrift of leaders Chelsea, with five league games still left to be played.

