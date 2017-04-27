XRegister
27/04/2017 - 16:17 BST

Former Italy Goalkeeper Backs Napoli Swoop For Arsenal Star

 




Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca feels Wojciech Szczesny would be an ideal replacement for Pepe Reina at Napoli.

The Pole has been on loan at Roma since 2015 from Arsenal but the Giallorossi are not expected to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season because of other options.




Szczesny is set to return to Arsenal in the summer but he has suitors in Italy with Napoli identifying the 27-year-old as their number one goalkeeping target for the transfer window.

Napoli are expected to meet the player’s representatives and Arsenal next month for talks and they have the backing of former Inter goalkeeper Pagliuca in their pursuit of the Pole.
 


He believes Szczesny is the ideal man to replace Reina, who he feels has been too inconsistent this season, which has led to some big defeats for Napoli.  

Pagliuca told QS: “The Spaniard has great charisma, but this season he has been too inconsistent and has been responsible for some big defeats.”

Asked who would be the ideal replacement for Reina, he said: “I would say Szczesny, if Roma don’t sign him.”

Szczesny has a contract until the end of next season with Arsenal.
 