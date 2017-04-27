I Have To Respect Leeds Wanting Talks Over My Future In June – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has confirmed that Leeds United won’t be sitting down with him to discuss his future at Elland Road until June and says he must respect their decision.



The 38-year-old boss has earned widespread praise for turning Leeds into top six contenders this season and while they have been poor in the last couple of weeks, very few expected them to be within touching distance of a playoff spot at this stage of the year.











However, there is no clarity over Monk’s long term future at the club as his contract expires at the end of the season and Leeds are yet to initiate talks over a new deal.



The Leeds boss admits that he has not been approached by club to discuss a new deal but confirmed that talks over his future at Elland Road will take place in the month of June.





Monk said in a press conference: “I have not spoken to the club about anything at all.

“The club said they want to sit down and talk in June and that's fine.



"I have to respect the club.



“We'll need to sit down and agree on plans to move forward.”



It remains to be seen whether Leeds offer him a new deal if they fail to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season, however Whites fans have been calling for Monk to be tied down.

