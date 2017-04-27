XRegister
27/04/2017 - 21:23 BST

If Up To Me I’ll Stay Says French Talent Scouted By Arsenal and Tottenham

 




In-demand Toulouse defender Issa Diop is in no hurry to leave the French club, but admits a decision on his future does not only rest with himself.

Diop has shown promise in his performances for Toulouse in Ligue 1 this season, making 27 appearances in the French top flight despite being just 20 years old.




He is already on the radar of Premier League clubs and has been linked with Manchester City, and scouted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

But Diop will not push to leave Toulouse this coming summer and explained that all things being equal he will stay at the club.
 


The defender however noted that a number of other parties will ultimately have a large say in what happens.

Asked at a press conference if he will stay, Diop replied: "Normally, yes, but after that does not depend on me.

"It depends on other clubs, the president, the coach.

"There are a lot of parameters that come into play", he added.

Diop came through Toulouse's youth system and has represented France at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

The defender, who regularly tasted first team action with Toulouse last season, has made a total of 51 appearances for the club.
  