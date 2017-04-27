Juventus Speak To Super Agent Over Chelsea and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have touched base with super agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the possibility of signing Manchester United and Chelsea linked James Rodriguez in the summer.



The Colombian international has not been getting regular minutes at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane and is rarely getting any action in the big games, which was evident when he didn’t play a single minute in their win over Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.











Real Madrid are said to be keen to hold on to the 25-year-old winger but it seems Rodriguez is expected to consider offers from clubs in the summer as he wants to play more football next season.



Chelsea and Manchester United have been regularly linked with a move for the Colombian and even Carlo Ancelotti is said to be interested in taking him to Bayern Munich.





However, it seems Juventus have entered the chase for the winger and according to Tuttosport, the Italian champions have contacted Mendes, the player’s agent, to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

Juventus are regularly in contact with the super agent as they seek to understand the conditions of a deal that could see the Colombian move to Turin in the summer transfer window.



Real Madrid are expected to demand around €60m to €70m for Rodriguez, despite the player not being an important figure in Zidane’s squad at the Bernabeu.



He has a contract until 2020 with Real Madrid.

