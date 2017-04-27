Let’s Take It To Final Day – Garry Monk Rallies Leeds Despite Playoff Window Narrowing

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk wants his Leeds United players to take the playoff race to the final day of the season and keep their hopes alive until the end.



Back to back defeats to Wolves and Burton have delivered a body blow to Leeds’ hopes of finishing in the top six and now the Whites are dependent on other results to sneak into the playoff spots.











Leeds need to win their last two league games to keep their slim hopes alive but Monk feels that the players must not lament what happened in the last couple of weeks as not many gave the Whites a chance to be in such a position when the season started.



He admits that the chances of his side finishing in the top six are slim but he wants Leeds to beat Norwich at Elland Road on Saturday in order to take the race into the final day of the season.





The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “We have no time to feel sorry for ourselves.

“To be within two games of having a chance of being in the playoffs, I don't think anybody envisaged that at the start of the season.



"But of course there is the hurt having been in the playoffs for so long.



“The chance is slimmer than it was before, but we have seen it happen in football many times.



"If we can win this game and take it to the last game then we have seen it many times.”



With Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham playing each other on the final day, Leeds could still be in the top six chase come the final day of the season if they manage to beat Norwich.

