Liverpool Appoint Steven Gerrard Under-18s Boss

Premier League giants Liverpool have confirmed that their former midfielder Steven Gerrard will take charge of the Under-18 side from next season.



Gerrard will replace current Under-18 manager Neil Critchley who will now take charge of their Under-23 team that is presently managed by Mike Garrity.











Garrity, who took over from Michael Beale in December 2016, will now be part of Critchley's backroom backroom staff for the 2017/18 season



Gerrard, who left Liverpool in 2015 to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, returned to Merseyside this February to take up the position of the academy coach.





Giving his reaction to the appointment, the midfield maestro said that after having spent the last few months with the club and having held discussions with academy director Alex Inglethorpe, he has come to the conclusion that he needs to step up and manage his own team.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the Academy so far and feel I have learnt a lot from the coaching staff here already.



"After speaking to Alex, we feel as though it is time for me to step up and manage my own team", Gerrard told his club's official website.



"Neil has done a fantastic job with the U18s, so I hope I can continue where he left off, encouraging and nurturing players into the U23s and eventually the first-team setup."

